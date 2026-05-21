Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged the growing anxiety among H-1B employees after Meta’s latest layoffs left thousands of foreign workers facing uncertainty over both their jobs and immigration status in the US.

In a company-wide memo addressing both the employees leaving the company and those continuing at Meta, Zuckerberg described the current phase of the technology industry as “one of the biggest transformations in decades”, and explained why Meta is reshaping itself to stay ahead in artificial intelligence race.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone leaving today for all of the hard work you’ve put into serving our community,” wrote Zuckerberg, according to Business Insider report.

He added, It’s always sad to say goodbye to people who have contributed to our mission and to building this company. I feel the weight of that, and I’m spending a lot of time making sure we manage this as well as possible.”

“This is the most dynamic I have seen our industry,” Zuckerberg wrote in the memo.

He also stressed that AI would play a central role in Meta’s future growth plans.

“AI is the most consequential technology of our lifetimes. The companies that lead the way will define the next generation,” he said.

Meta to invest $100 billion this year on AI infrastructure, say reports

Zuckerberg added that Meta is restructuring its teams to reduce bureaucracy and create smaller, faster-moving groups.

“We’re transforming our company to make sure it will always be the best place for talented people to have the greatest impact,” the memo stated.

Reports suggest Meta could spend more than $100 billion this year on AI infrastructure, talent and related projects as competition intensifies among global tech giants.

According to reports, impacted employees received layoff emails around 4 AM on Wednesday as Meta began implementing another major restructuring exercise. The company is believed to have cut nearly 8,000 jobs globally while simultaneously shifting more focus and resources toward artificial intelligence (AI).

Employees reportedly received instructions to collect their belongings from offices before access badges and internal systems were disabled. They were later redirected to Meta’s Alumni Portal for information regarding severance, benefits and career support.

Meta email highlights concerns of H-1B employees

While the layoffs affected workers across several teams, one section of the internal communication drew particular attention because it directly addressed employees whose visas are sponsored by Meta.

The company wrote, “We know this is especially difficult for those whose visa and work authorisation is sponsored by Meta.”

Meta further added, “The Alumni Portal has general immigration guidance to help address your immediate questions. The guidance also contains the contact information for your assigned law firm. You can also open a case via the Alumni Portal if you have specific questions about your case.”

The message acknowledged the unique pressure facing H-1B employees, many of whom now risk losing their legal status in the US after losing their jobs.

Under US immigration rules, most H-1B workers generally get only 60 days to secure another employer willing to sponsor them. If they fail to find a new job within that period, they may be forced to leave the country.

Indian professionals among the worst affected

Indian nationals are expected to be among the hardest hit because they form the largest share of H-1B visa holders in the United States.

According to figures reportedly released by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of Homeland Security for FY25, Indian nationals received 283,772 approvals out of 406,348 total H-1B petitions.

As layoffs continue across companies including Meta, Amazon and Oracle, many affected workers are reportedly exploring backup options such as B-2 visitor visas, student visas, intra-company transfers and relocation opportunities in Canada or Europe.

For many professionals, the stress goes far beyond employment. Several workers reportedly have children studying in the US, home loans and green card applications already stuck in long waiting queues.

The latest layoffs once again show how the global tech industry’s aggressive AI push is not only changing companies, but also deeply impacting the lives and futures of thousands of skilled foreign workers.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.