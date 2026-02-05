Marico is set to acquire a 60% stake in Cosmix Wellness, the company behind the digital-first functional wellness brand Cosmix. The transaction will be executed through a secondary buyout from the founders and is valued at Rs 225.67 crore, the company announced through filings with exchanges.

Marico Cosmix Transaction details

The company stated that the acquisition is expected to be completed within 30 days, subject to the customary closing conditions and terms outlined in the definitive agreements. Upon completion, Cosmix will become a subsidiary of Marico, as per the filing.

Marico also said it has the right to acquire the remaining stake in Cosmix after completion of FY29, with the consideration to be determined at that time, subject to achievement of certain milestones, requisite approvals, and other conditions.

Why is Marico buying Cosmix?

Marico said the acquisition aligns with its strategic priorities and will expand its presence in premium food and nutrition categories by adding a digital-first functional wellness brand to its portfolio.

“The investment in Cosmix brings another strong and differentiated brand into our digital-first portfolio. We foresee immense potential in the wellness and plant‑based nutrition space, and Cosmix has already demonstrated deep consumer resonance with its best-in-class, innovative offerings. Together, we are committed to accelerating their journey, expanding into relevant adjacent wellness categories, and building a sustainable, profitable brand that inspires trust and delivers meaningful value to consumers across India.” Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Marico

About Cosmix

Cosmix Wellness was incorporated on January 31, 2022 and is headquartered in Bengaluru. The company owns Cosmix, which Marico described as one of India’s leading digital-first functional wellness brands, as per the filing.

“We started Cosmix to champion clean ingredients and honest communication – creating the kind of wellness products we wanted for ourselves and our community. Partnering with Marico is a defining moment for that mission. We see incredible synergies in R&D, manufacturing and more. Seeing such a long, beautiful future for Cosmix makes us incredibly happy. Together, we’ll continue building one of India’s most loved, ethical, and trusted wellness brands,” Vibha Harish and Soorya Jagadish, co-founders of Cosmix Wellness, added.

In a separate press release, Marico said the deal implies an equity valuation of about Rs 375 crore for Cosmix. The brand sells plant-based protein powders, fermented yeast protein powders and functional superfood blends, and has also entered functional foods with products such as plant-protein pancake mixes and plant-protein bars.

Marico said Cosmix is bootstrapped and profitable since inception, and has scaled to about Rs 100 crore ARR (last six months), with a high-teen EBITDA margin profile.

Cosmix reported turnover of Rs 50.93 crore in FY25, Rs 24.32 crore in FY24 and Rs 5.39 crore in FY23, calculated under Indian GAAP, as per the filing.