Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) will invest Rs 1.50,000 crore to set up transmission lines in next five to seven years.

“In the next six months , projects worth Rs 25000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore will be on the ground,” said Sanjeev Kumar, chairman and managing director at MSETCL , speaking at the Mumbai Climate Week in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He said the company already has Rs 7000 crore on the books and will generate another Rs 3000 crore by the end of the FY26, so they will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the near term.

He said with a equity of 25% to 30% they can leverage the rest.

” With TBCB coming, there is no issue with funds ,.We can generate annual tariff for the next 35 years, he said, the challenge lies in upgradation of lines, over 40% of them are 35 years old, he said .

Modernizing the Backbone

TBCB stands for Tariff Based Competitive Bidding. It is a framework mandated by the Ministry of Power for the development of power transmission infrastructure through a competitive, transparent process, rather than by direct nomination.

MSETCL is the largest state transmission utility in the country with over 140,000 MVA of transmission capacity and 52000 ckm of network.

Green Transition

In the capacity mix , the share of renewables would go up from 30% in ೩೦೩3 to 60% by 2030, Kumar said in a presentation.

In another panel discussion. Lokesh Chandra Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company said Maharashtra will come up with 24×7 renewable power with a capacity of 2.5GW which involves investment of Rs 30,000 crores which will be invested by private players through tariff-based bidding .

“The reliability(of renewables) is as good as thermal power and tariffs are lower than that of thermal.,” he said. He said the state’s power requirement will grow 30 GW to 45 GW by 2030.