The Indian jewellery industry is witnessing changes in consumer preferences, retail formats and buying patterns, prompting established players to rethink their growth strategies. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra-based jewellery retailer Chandukaka Saraf is marking 200 years of operations while focusing on expansion, technology and evolving customer needs. The family-owned business, established in Baramati in 1827, currently operates 19 stores across Maharashtra and Karnataka and employs more than 1,000 people.

The company plans to open another five to seven stores during 2026 as it looks to strengthen its presence in existing and new markets, according to an official statement.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), Indian gold jewellery demand fell 17% year-on-year to 75.1 tonnes in the second quarter of 2026. However, the value of demand increased 26% during the first half of the year, highlighting the impact of higher gold prices on consumer spending.

The WGC has also noted a continued shift towards lightweight jewellery, lower-carat products and studded designs as consumers look to manage affordability. Younger buyers, in particular, are showing interest in contemporary and everyday-wear jewellery.

Chandukaka Saraf said this trend is prompting the industry to reinterpret traditional designs for modern lifestyles. Jewellery purchases are also increasingly linked to occasions beyond weddings and festivals, including birthdays, anniversaries and personal milestones.

“Our responsibility is to nurture and cherish both tradition and modernity. Our role is to understand and serve both, while continuously evolving without compromising the trust that defines Chandukaka Saraf,” Samyak Kishorkumar Shah, Managing Director, Chandukaka Saraf said.

The company said technology has played a role in its efforts to strengthen customer confidence. It introduced its own purity hallmark before formal hallmarking became an industry standard and was also among the early retailers to install Karatmeters at stores to allow customers to check gold purity.

The business has been managed by successive generations of the Shah family, with the current phase led by Chairman Kishorkumar Jindatta Shah and Managing Director Samyak Kishorkumar Shah.