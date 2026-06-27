Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd is accelerating its transformation into a diversified industrial and advisory services company, with the successful execution of a ₹60-crore transaction facilitation mandate generating brokerage and commission income of ₹1.12 crore, even as it expands its presence in the automotive infrastructure supply chain.

The commission income, recognised in FY27, was earned through management consulting and transaction facilitation services provided to Shun Shing India Pvt. Ltd. The company said the mandate underscores its strategy of building multiple revenue streams beyond its core steel trading business by offering value-added advisory and infrastructure solutions.

The latest development comes close on the heels of another strategic milestone—its empanelment as an approved steel supplier for Tata Motors’ upcoming manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Supplies have already commenced through Tata Motors’ project contractor, RIECO Industries Ltd., with Magnus executing orders worth about ₹8.5 crore during March and April 2026.

The company expects an additional order pipeline of around ₹24 crore to be released in phases during FY27, taking the total opportunity from the engagement to nearly ₹32.5 crore. The contract marks Magnus Steel’s formal entry into the automotive OEM infrastructure supply chain, providing greater revenue visibility in the coming year.

The company also reported a sharp turnaround in financial performance during FY26. Net profit surged to ₹4.5 crore from ₹5.67 lakh in FY25, while revenue from operations jumped more than six-fold to ₹22.58 crore from ₹3.19 crore a year earlier. Ebitda rose to ₹4.66 crore from ₹18.94 lakh, reflecting improved operating efficiency and business scale.

To support its next phase of growth, Magnus Steel has approved a ₹45-crore preferential issue of equity shares to five non-promoter investors. The proceeds will primarily be used to strengthen working capital, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.

“We are delighted to achieve meaningful progress across multiple business verticals,” said Managing Director Chinmay Pradhan. “Our empanelment with Tata Motors strengthens our position in the industrial infrastructure sector, while the successful transaction facilitation mandate validates our strategy of building a diversified business model with multiple growth engines.”