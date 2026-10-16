LTM, formerly known as LTIMindtree, reported a mixed performance in the September quarter, with consolidated net profit declining 4.6% sequentially to Rs 1,398 crore even as revenue rose 1.7% to Rs 11,808 crore. The company’s deal wins also slowed during the quarter, falling to $1.26 billion from $1.68 billion in the preceding quarter, pointing to continued challenges in demand.

The company marginally beat Bloomberg estimates of Rs 11,787 crore for revenue but missed the consensus net profit estimate of Rs 1,494 crore. Operating performance, however, improved slightly, with earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) rising 2.2% sequentially to Rs 1,838 crore. Ebit margin expanded by 10 basis points to 15.6% from 15.5% in the June quarter.

The decline in deal wins, by around 25% sequentially, will remain a concern as IT services companies look for stronger signs of a recovery in technology spending. While quarterly deal bookings can fluctuate depending on the timing of large contracts, the fall comes even as LTM seeks to drive growth through artificial intelligence-led services.

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LTM CEO and Managing Director Venu Lambu said the company’s performance reflected the execution of its AI-centric strategy. Revenue from enterprise AI and business AI grew 47% year-on-year, he said, adding that the company’s technology-domain convergence approach had helped it add a financial services client to its category of customers generating more than $100 million in revenue.

Performance across business verticals remained uneven. Banking, financial services and insurance, the company’s largest segment, grew 3% sequentially and accounted for 34.7% of revenue. Manufacturing, the third-largest vertical, expanded 3.5% and contributed 19.9%. In contrast, the technology and services segment contracted 4.1%, accounting for 19% of revenue. The consumer segment grew a marginal 0.2% and contributed 26.4%.

Geographically, North America, which accounted for 74.3% of revenue, grew 1.4% sequentially. Europe registered 0.5% growth and contributed 14.9% to revenue, while the rest of the world declined 1.6% to account for 10.8%.

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LTM added 20 clients during the quarter, taking its active client base to 729. The number of clients generating more than $5 million in revenue rose by 14 year-on-year to 172, while those generating more than $10 million increased by 16 to 109.

The company’s headcount increased by 949 sequentially to 88,835. Attrition remained unchanged at 13.3%, while utilisation stood at 86.4%, also stable from the previous quarter. LTM’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share, with October 23 set as the record date.