LPG Supply Shortage Live Updates: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun affecting the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), creating problems for many businesses across India. Restaurants, street food vendors, autorickshaw drivers and even laundry services that depend on LPG have said that their daily work is being disrupted due to the shortage.

Why LPG supply is affected

The situation is linked to the tensions in West Asia after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran. The conflict has disrupted shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz, an important sea route for global energy supplies.

A large share of India’s LPG imports travels through this narrow passage between Iran and Oman, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. With ships unable to move freely through the route, LPG shipments to India have slowed down.

Because of this disruption, the government has instructed oil refineries to increase LPG production. The aim is to make sure that whatever gas is available is mainly supplied to households that depend on domestic LPG cylinders.

Restaurants forced to cut back

The shortage has already started affecting restaurants in several cities. In Bengaluru, some eateries, especially those located in the central business district, have cut down their operations because commercial LPG cylinders are becoming difficult to get. The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association had warned earlier this week that restaurants across the city may be forced to shut down if the supply of commercial cylinders stops completely.

Hotels and restaurants across Tamil Nadu are also feeling the pressure. Many food businesses say they are already struggling to manage with limited fuel.

To cope with the situation, some restaurants have started cutting down the number of dishes they offer so they can save gas. In Chennai, several eateries have trimmed their menus and removed items that require more LPG to cook. Dishes like fried rice, certain side items and appam are among the foods that have been dropped for now as restaurants try to conserve fuel.

New Delhi invokes ECA and ESMA

New Delhi has taken emergency steps to deal with the gas supply problem. It has used powers under the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to make sure households get LPG first, before commercial users like restaurants and businesses.

Refineries have been told to run at full capacity and send most of the LPG they produce to domestic consumers. To stop people from stockpiling cylinders, the gap between two LPG bookings has also been increased from 21 days to 25 days.

On Tuesday, the government also decided to control how natural gas is distributed. Priority is now being given to homes that receive piped gas and vehicles that run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

Officials have also introduced a four-level priority system for gas distribution. Under this system, sectors considered less essential—such as petrochemical plants, power stations and oil refineries—may receive reduced supplies so that basic needs can be met first.

