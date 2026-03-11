Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices vary across India depending on factors such as transportation costs, local taxes and distributor margins. According to Indian Oil’s Indane Gas data, the price of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder in metro cities stands at Rs 913 in Delhi, Rs 939 in Kolkata, Rs 912.50 in Mumbai and Rs 928.50 in Chennai.

For commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg), Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices vary across India depending on factors such as transportation costs, local taxes and distributor margins. According to Indian Oil’s Indane Gas data, the price of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder in metro cities stands at Rs 913 in Delhi, Rs 939 in Kolkata, Rs 912.50 in Mumbai and Rs 928.50 in Chennai.

For commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg), utilised primarily by the hospitality and business sectors, carry a higher price tag. The Indane data shows commercial LPG rates of Rs 1,883 in Delhi, Rs 1,990 in Kolkata, Rs 1,835 in Mumbai and Rs 2,043.50 in Chennai.. The Indane data shows commercial LPG rates of Rs 1,883 in Delhi, Rs 1,990 in Kolkata, Rs 1,835 in Mumbai and Rs 2,043.50 in Chennai.

ALSO READ Follow our LIVE updates on LPG supply shortages here

Here are the city-wise LPG rates in India:

City Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) Commercial LPG (19 kg) Delhi Rs 913.00 Rs 1,883.00 Mumbai Rs 912.50 Rs 1,835.00 Kolkata Rs 939.00 Rs 1,990.00 Chennai Rs 928.50 Rs 2,043.50 Bengaluru Rs 915.50 Rs 1,910.00 Hyderabad Rs 905.00 Rs 1,900.00 Ahmedabad Rs 910.00 Rs 1,870.00 Jaipur Rs 915.00 Rs 1,890.00 Lucknow Rs 915.00 Rs 1,900.00 Patna Rs 942.00 Rs 1,950.00 Pune Rs 915.00 Rs 1,900.00 Chandigarh Rs 910.00 Rs 1,880.00 Bhopal Rs 920.00 Rs 1,905.00 Guwahati Rs 950.00 Rs 2,000.00 Kochi Rs 925.00 Rs 1,930.00

LPG supply concerns amid global tensions

The LPG market has also drawn attention amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia that could affect global energy supply routes. According to PTI, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the country is facing a “heavy LPG shortage”, warning that the situation could affect jobs and businesses. He said there is a possibility that nearly one crore people could become unemployed if the power shortage situation worsens.

Industry voices have also flagged concerns about commercial LPG availability affecting restaurants and hotels. Reports from several cities suggest some establishments are exploring alternatives such as electric appliances or reducing menu items to conserve fuel.

ALSO READ LPG squeeze hits restaurant kitchen

Government and distributors respond

However, the government and distributors have said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the country. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation, stating, “There is absolutely no shortage of fuel… They are monitoring the situation very closely,” as quoted by ANI.

Similarly, PN Seth, Executive President of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, said LPG supply remains normal. “There is no shortage, and the supply of commercial and domestic cylinders is going as it used to before. The domestic sector is the top priority,” he told ANI.

Officials said the Centre has invoked the Essential Commodities Act and directed refineries to maximise LPG production to ensure steady supply amid global uncertainties.



