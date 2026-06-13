Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has amicably resolved a legal dispute with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd (BCCL), marking a significant step in reinforcing its commitment to shareholder transparency, contractual integrity and regulatory compliance.

At the core of the settlement is the company’s formal confirmation of BCCL’s entitlement to 10,28,483 equity shares at a conversion price of ₹158 per share, in accordance with the terms of a Share Cum Warrant Subscription Agreement (SWA) dated August 1, 2023. The entitlement has been honoured in full as per the agreed contractual framework.

The matter, which had reached the Delhi High Court under a petition filed by BCCL seeking interim reliefs under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, was disposed of on June 1, 2026, with no adverse order passed against Lord’s Mark Industries.

The dispute arose due to delays in warrant conversion amid the company’s ongoing merger and capital restructuring process. This included the pre-packaged insolvency resolution of Kratos Energy and Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) and its subsequent merger with Lord’s Mark Industries, a complex exercise that culminated in BSE listing approval in May 2026.

Rather than pursue prolonged litigation, the company engaged constructively with BCCL and proactively addressed its concerns ahead of the court hearing. Lord’s Mark formally confirmed BCCL’s entitlement and committed to disclosing the same to the Monitoring Committee overseeing the resolution plan’s implementation.

Following this, BCCL withdrew its petition, leading to the matter being dismissed by the court as withdrawn.

“We welcome the resolution of this matter through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding. The Company remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and compliance while safeguarding stakeholder interests,” the management of Lord’s Mark Industries said. “We will continue to undertake all necessary actions in accordance with applicable laws and our contractual obligations.”

The company has further reaffirmed its commitment to making all requisite disclosures to regulators, shareholders and stakeholders, and to sharing relevant documentation with the Monitoring Committee overseeing implementation of the resolution plan.