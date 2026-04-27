A latest report by ANAROCK Research shows that while overall land deal activity saw a slight slowdown in FY2026, large, listed real estate companies tightened their grip on land acquisitions, accounting for nearly half of all deals across the country.

Fewer deals, but stronger control

In FY2026, a total of 111 land deals covering over 2,994 acres were recorded across India. Out of these, listed developers alone accounted for 54 deals spanning more than 1,433 acres, highlighting their growing dominance.

As Anuj Puri, Chairman — ANAROCK Group, explains: “Our latest data shows that listed realty players spoke for an impressive 49% share of all land deals in FY 2026.”

He adds: “This means that they drove close to one of every two land deals in this period. A total of 111 land deals covering 2,994+ acres were sealed nationwide for various real estate developments, with 54 deals over 1,433 acres executed by listed developers alone.”

Bengaluru leads, Pune and MMR follow

Among cities, Bengaluru clearly stood out as the top destination for land acquisition, especially for listed developers. The city alone saw 17 deals covering over 293 acres.

Other cities followed at a distance:

Pune: 8 deals (78 acres)

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): 7 deals (51+ acres)

Chennai & Hyderabad: 5 deals each

NCR: just 2 deals

Kolkata: 1 deal

Interestingly, some Tier 2 and 3 cities also attracted attention, including Amritsar, Vadodara, Nagpur, Panipat, Mysore, Raipur and Coimbatore.

Why listed players are ahead

The report points to a clear reason behind this trend—access to capital and stronger balance sheets.

As Anuj Puri notes: “Land acquisition is increasingly becoming both capital-intensive and regulation-driven in the last few years.”

He explains further: “In this scenario, listed developers have a clear edge over unorganized or smaller players, thanks to their easier access to institutional capital and transparent balance sheets.”

Even though total deals dropped from 143 in FY2025 to 111 in FY2026, large players continued to remain active.

“Despite the broader market slowdown, these entities closed 54 land deals in FY 2026, nearly matching the 57 deals from the previous fiscal year. This resilience has led to a significant jump in market share. In FY2025, listed developers accounted for 40% of all land deals; in FY2026, that figure climbed to 49%.”

Bigger role in housing supply too

The growing dominance of listed and Grade A developers is also visible in housing supply.

-They accounted for 45% of new housing supply across the top 7 cities in FY2026

-In NCR, their share was even higher at 66% of total launches

This trend reflects a broader shift among homebuyers.

As Puri says: “This clearly highlights NCR homebuyers’ rising prioritization of reliability and brand equity. NCR market has undertaken a major flight to trust, where historical delivery delays have now pushed most of the new supply into the hands of institutional giants.”

Summing up…

The data shows that India’s real estate sector is gradually consolidating, with larger, organised developers gaining ground over smaller players. At the same time, while land buying remains strong, the pace of future project launches may depend on broader economic conditions and demand trends.

For now, one thing is clear, when it comes to land deals, listed developers are firmly in control—and cities like Bengaluru are leading the way.