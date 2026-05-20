Hundreds of employees at LinkedIn are set to lose their jobs this summer after the company announced a fresh round of layoffs across California offices, according to a report by the New York Post. A new Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing showed that 606 LinkedIn employees were informed last week that they would be permanently laid off. The job cuts are expected to officially take effect on July 13.

LinkedIn announces over 600 layoffs in California

According to NYP, The biggest impact was seen in LinkedIn’s Mountain View office in California, where 352 employees were laid off. Another 66 remote workers connected to the same office were also affected.

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The company’s San Francisco office saw 108 employees lose their jobs, while 59 workers were laid off in Sunnyvale. Another 21 employees in Carpinteria were also impacted by the cuts.

The layoffs have sparked concern among employees, especially as more tech companies continue trimming staff despite strong investments in artificial intelligence and growing revenues.

LinkedIn layoffs come on the same day Meta reportedly began slashing nearly 10% of its workforce as the tech industry continues to see major job cuts tied to restructuring and heavy AI spending.

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More layoffs could still happen

There are also fears that more job cuts may be on the way.

Last week, Reuters reported that LinkedIn was planning to cut around 5% of its workforce. Since the company currently has about 17,500 employees, a 5% reduction could affect nearly 875 workers.

So far, there has been no official confirmation that another round of layoffs will happen immediately, but reports suggest the possibility remains open.

The layoffs come only weeks after LinkedIn said in its third-quarter earnings report that its revenue had grown 12% year-over-year. The timing has surprised many employees and industry watchers, especially because the company had recently reported strong business performance.

CEO memo had already hinted at layoffs

The layoffs were reportedly foreshadowed in an internal memo sent earlier this month by LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero, according to Business Insider. In the memo, Shapero explained why the company was making major changes.

“We need to reinvent how we work, with agile teams focused on our highest priorities, and by shifting investments toward areas such as infrastructure to fulfill our mission and vision over the long term. This requires hard prioritization and tradeoffs,” the memo said. He also confirmed that roles across several departments would be affected.

“Today I’m sharing the difficult decision that I, along with our leadership team, have made to reduce roles across GBO, Marketing, Engineering and Product,” he added.

Shapero further said the company planned to reduce spending in several areas. The memo stated that LinkedIn would be “scaling back investments in some areas including marketing campaigns, vendor spend, customer events, and underutilized office space, so we can focus teams on priorities that have the broadest impact with the highest ROI.”

