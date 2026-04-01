Bengaluru-based meat and seafood delivery company Licious closed FY26 with net revenue of Rs 1,166 crore, up 47% from Rs 795 crore in FY25, according to a company statement. EBITDA losses, however, rose to Rs 187 crore from Rs 168 crore in FY25. As a share of revenue, the burn rate fell by 5.2 percentage points.

Online sales crossed Rs 1,000 crore during the year, growing 28% from Rs 770 crore in FY25. Offline revenue jumped from Rs 26 crore to Rs 177 crore as the company expanded its outlet count to over 60. The company has set an overall revenue target of Rs 1,800 crore for FY27.

Licious said it’s expansion strategy will focus on deepening presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR rather than entering new cities. It plans to add around 70 dark stores in FY27, taking the total from 130 to roughly 200, with a longer-term target of 400 stores across 120 micro markets in 7 cities over 5 years.

Its subscription programme, Infiniti, had 356,000 active subscribers as of March 2026, up 44% year-on-year. Repeat buyers account for 94% of orders. Average order value stands at Rs 675, the company said.

The company’s 30-minute delivery service, Flash, now reaches about 55% of its online customers, it added.