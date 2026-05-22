LG Electronics India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 693 crore on Thursday for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26), marking a decrease of 8% from Rs 755 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations, however, grew 8% to Rs 8,054 crore in the January-March quarter as compared to Rs 7,448 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company said Q4 revenue was its highest ever, driven by broad-based demand.

The subsidiary of South Korean consumer electronics giant LG Electronics Inc.’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped nearly 10% in Q4 to Rs 945 crore as against Rs 1,048 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company’s operating profit margin contracted to 11.7% from 14.1% reported last year.

The company said its Ebitda margins were impacted by rupee depreciation and elevated commodity prices. It added that it remains optimistic about margin improvement, supported by continued focus on cost discipline, localisation and operational efficiency in FY27.

Besides broad-based demand, the company said continued premiumisation momentum led by large-panel TVs, French-door refrigerators, fully automatic washing machines and 5-star-rated air conditioners led topline growth.