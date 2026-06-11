LG Electronics is targeting doubling of combined revenue from India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia by 2030, with the South Korean consumer electronics major betting on these three markets to anchor its next phase of global growth.

Company CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, speaking to journalists in Seoul, called the three geographies the “absolute forefront” of LG’s long-term strategy.

LG revenue from key markets

LG’s combined revenue from the three markets stood at KRW 6.2 trillion (approximately Rs 38,936 crore) in 2025, clocking growth of over 20% compared to 2023, more than double the company’s overall global growth rate in the same period.

Against LG’s consolidated global revenue of KRW 89.2 trillion (approximately Rs 5.60 lakh crore) last year, the three markets together account for roughly 7% of the top line, a share the company is now explicitly looking to grow, PTI said.

Aeron Kim, IR Communication Team Leader at LG Electronics, said the Global South strategy is partly a response to headwinds in the company’s more mature markets. “To overcome headwinds created by the prevailing macroeconomic conditions in the company’s advanced markets, the company will focus on creating new demand and growth regions like India and Brazil,” he said.

India’s place in LG’s global plan

According to PTI, LG cites a combination of strong macroeconomic momentum, high brand preference and low penetration in key categories, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, as the basis for its confidence.

The company currently runs two manufacturing plants in India, at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Pune in Maharashtra, with a combined installed capacity of 14.51 crore units annually. A third plant is coming up at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, expected to commence operations by end-2026.

Capacity, exports and the US question

LG is looking to double its production capacity in India, with the additional capacity earmarked primarily for exports. At present, exports make up 6-7% of LG Electronics India’s overall revenue, catering to markets across Asia and Africa.

The company is working a dual-market export model: premium products such as side-by-side refrigerators, top freezers above 700 litres and front-loading washing machines headed to developed markets, while an India-designed Essential Series goes to other emerging economies, as per the PTI report.

Kim said LG is also evaluating exports to the United States, despite the current tariff environment. “We think that once LG Electronics India reaches that level of competitiveness, we can overcome the hurdle,” he said. The company is similarly looking at whether India’s recently signed FTAs with the UK and the EU can offer supply chain advantages, the PTI report added.

Premiumisation and AI

According to the PTI report, LG is pushing its India product mix upmarket on the domestic side. The company currently manufactures largely mid-and-low-end products in India but plans to ramp up high-end categories, including four-door and French door refrigerators.

Alongside this, LG has integrated its Indian manufacturing plants into its global AI roadmap, with a wider rollout of AI-enabled washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and cooking systems planned for the market, the PTI report added.

The company also intends to strengthen local R&D infrastructure and step up senior talent acquisition in India.