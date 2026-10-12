Lava International has survived the shakeout that wiped out several homegrown smartphone brands, but has yet to turn that resilience into a meaningful market comeback. With a market share of around 1% in 2025, against 6-8% at its peak a decade ago, the Indian handset maker is now looking to strengthen its product portfolio and deepen local manufacturing. However, competing with global brands on technology, pricing and consumer recall remains a challenge.

“As the smartphone market matured, scale became increasingly important. Global brands operating across multiple markets could spread their investments in R&D, technology partnerships, component procurement, product development and marketing across much larger volumes,” Sumit Singh, senior vice-president and head of product at Lava International, told Fe. “For an Indian brand, competing across these dimensions while keeping products affordable requires significant and sustained investment,” he added.

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Lava has built a retail footprint of more than 110,000 outlets and invested in product development, manufacturing and after-sales service. Its Shark and Smart series target value-conscious consumers through offline retail, while the Virat series caters to online buyers. The Agni series is aimed at establishing a stronger presence in higher-priced segments.

Yet, these efforts have not translated into a significant recovery in market share. Lava accounted for around 1% of India’s smartphone market in 2025, according to Counterpoint data, compared with an estimated 6-8% during its peak years a decade ago. Its feature-phone business has helped it stay afloat as it gradually builds its smartphone portfolio. The company remains the second-largest player in India’s feature-phone market, according to Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint.

“Until 2022-23, the market was flooded with intense competition from Chinese brands, particularly in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment where Lava operated. For the company, it was largely about survival rather than gaining share,” Pathak said. Its offline distribution network, retailer relationships and focus on clean software have helped it retain a foothold, he added.

The bigger hurdle now is to change consumer perceptions. Lava remains closely associated with affordable smartphones, making it difficult to gain traction in higher price bands. While its products and design capabilities have improved, it needs to build trust and gain share in the above-Rs 20,000 segment. Stronger marketing and wider pan-India coverage, particularly in southern markets, would also be important, Pathak said.

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Localisation is another part of the strategy, although dependence on imported components remains substantial. Smartphone localisation stood at around 20% in November 2025, according to company figures. Processors and memory, which together account for nearly 40% of a smartphone’s cost, continue to be imported. Lava has announced plans to invest Rs 1,100 crore over five years in component manufacturing, including camera and display modules, enclosures and multi-layer printed circuit boards.

Singh said a component facility in Noida has an annual capacity of nearly 9 million chargers and components, while in-house design and local sourcing have reduced charger costs by around 20% compared with imports.

Lava is targeting a 10% share of the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone segment by 2030, which accounts for more than 70% of the domestic market. Achieving that ambition will require more than manufacturing investments and wider distribution. The company must turn its improving products into a compelling proposition for consumers who have largely gravitated towards global brands.