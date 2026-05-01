Larry Page, co-founder of Alphabet Inc., has crossed a major milestone. According to Forbes, his net worth surged past $300 billion for the first time on Thursday after the company’s shares jumped following strong earnings. According to Forbes’ real-time list, Page’s wealth rose by $14.9 billion in a single day, taking it to about $300.9 billion. That makes him the second-richest person in the world, right after Elon Musk.

Larry Page’s wealth crosses $300 billion, Jeff Bezos slips

It wasn’t just Page who saw a big jump. Sergey Brin, his fellow Google co-founder, also added $13.7 billion to his fortune, bringing his total to $277 billion. He is now the third-richest person globally. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos slipped down the list, as his net worth fell by $3.5 billion to $267 billion.

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Page’s net worth hasn’t exactly been steady lately. Back in late 2025, around November, his wealth was sitting at roughly $255 billion after a strong rally that briefly made him the world’s second-richest person. That momentum carried into early 2026, with his fortune climbing further to somewhere between $263 billion and $281 billion by January.

By early April 2026, his net worth had dropped to around $237 billion, a fall of nearly $20 billion in just a month, largely due to market swings and pressure on tech stocks.

Strong earnings push Alphabet stock higher

Alphabet’s stock rose about 6.5% in early trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for the quarter. The company reported earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $109.8 billion. Analysts had expected much lower numbers, around $2.68 per share and $106.9 billion in revenue.

A big part of this growth came from Google Cloud. Cloud revenue jumped 63% compared to last year, reaching $20 billion, well above estimates of $18 billion. CEO Sundar Pichai said the company’s artificial intelligence tools are now becoming a “primary growth driver” for the first time.

Even Pichai’s own net worth rose nearly 5%, reaching about $1.7 billion. After the stock surge, Alphabet’s total market value reached around $4.5 trillion.

That makes it one of the most valuable companies in the world, just behind Nvidia, which is currently valued at about $4.9 trillion. Nvidia had briefly touched a record $5.3 trillion earlier this week before its stock dipped.

Mixed results for other tech giants

Alphabet wasn’t the only big tech company to report earnings. Along with it, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft also announced their results. But unlike Alphabet, the others disappointed investors.

Amazon’s stock fell 1.1%, Microsoft dropped 4.5%, and Meta plunged 9.4%. This had a direct impact on their founders’ wealth. According to Forbes, Mark Zuckerberg lost $21.9 billion, bringing his net worth down to $207.5 billion. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer also saw his wealth fall by $5.8 billion to $128.6 billion, dropping him from 13th to 15th place on the rich list.

Meanwhile, two major companies are still left to report earnings this cycle. Apple is set to announce its results after the market closes on Thursday, while Nvidia is expected to report on May 20.

AI race heats up

While Alphabet is racing to become a strong player in the growing AI market, some of its rivals are facing challenges. Microsoft recently ended its exclusive partnership with OpenAI, allowing the company to offer its technology to other platforms, including Google and Amazon.

Microsoft has launched a buyout program affecting about 7% of its US workforce as it shifts focus toward AI spending. Meta, once a top-performing stock, has also faced setbacks. Reports suggest delays in its metaverse and AI projects. The company is already dealing with some legal setbacks.