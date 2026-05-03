Leading German specialty chemicals firm LANXESS inaugurated a new lubricant additives production facility at its chemical manufacturing site in Jhagadia, Gujarat, marking a significant expansion of its local manufacturing footprint and reinforcing its commitment to India’s fast-growing lubricants market.

Designed to serve both domestic and international markets, the facility will primarily cater to customers across India, West Asia, and other key global markets. The facility has been developed with a strong focus on safety, energy efficiency, and responsible environmental practices.

The new plant represents a significant milestone for the lubricant additives business in India strengthening its position in the region.

Hubert Fink, member of the board of management at LANXESS, commented, “India stands at the forefront of global economic growth, offering significant opportunities across industries. LANXESS is committed to deepening our presence and investing in India’s future, aligning our long-term strategy with the nation’s dynamic potential. Through prudent investments and a focus on sustainable growth, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s evolving industrial landscape.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Neelanjan Banerjee, senior vice president and global head of the business unit lubricant additives, LANXESS, said, “India is the third largest lubricants market in the world and a key growth region for us… The commissioning of this new production site in India is a next milestone for us and a strong testament to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. With this plant we are reinforcing our strong commitment to our customers in the region. This facility strengthens our ability to reliably serve customers across India, West Asia and other markets with high-quality, innovative lubricant additive solutions, with a local-for-local approach.”

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) bringing its cutting-edge technologies to the Indian market. In addition, LANXESS has also started third-party manufacturing activities for the business unit lubricant additives in India.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials of the company, key industry stakeholders, business partners, and employees.