Construction and engineering major L&T on Friday announced its entry into the B2B industrial electronics space with the commencement of industrial electronics manufacturing at its Coimbatore campus in Tamil Nadu. The new business vertical, named L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS), will be headquartered in Bengaluru, with manufacturing operations in Coimbatore.

The company has already commissioned two manufacturing lines offering electronics manufacturing services to both Indian and global clients.

“The foray into industrial electronics is an important step towards our Lakshya 2031 aspiration of deepening technology leadership and enhancing India’s self-reliance in critical manufacturing,” SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro, said in a release.

The LTEPS vertical will build on L&T’s existing capabilities in strategic electronics and focus on developing and manufacturing products across areas such as power electronics, mobility, industrial robotics and automation, communication platforms, and electronics systems design and manufacturing. The company said the business will follow a blended approach combining in-house research and development, technology partnerships, and advanced testing infrastructure to deliver market-ready solutions.

L&T also plans to scale up operations at the Coimbatore facility, with future expansion planned across a 40-acre zone. The expansion will cover the entire industrial electronics value chain, including R&D, product development, contract manufacturing, design and engineering support, sourcing, testing, and validation services.

L&T is a $30 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, high-tech manufacturing, and services across global markets.

Shares of L&T were trading at ₹3,998.80, 1% lower from the previous day’s closing price on NSE.

