Fine jewellery brand GIVA on Monday announced National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador and strategic investor, deepening her association with the company as it looks to expand its presence among young Indian consumers.

The announcement follows the launch of GIVA’s recent campaign, Style, Sealed in Silver, featuring Sanon, and marks a broader partnership that will now extend beyond endorsements to include brand-building, collection design inputs and consumer engagement initiatives.

Founded in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, GIVA has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing omnichannel jewellery brands, with a growing presence across silver jewellery, gold and lab-grown diamonds. The company currently operates more than 300 stores across India and Sri Lanka.

The Bengaluru-based company said it is increasingly targeting a younger generation of consumers who see jewellery as an everyday form of self-expression rather than an occasion-led purchase.

“Kriti joining GIVA as both ambassador and investor marks a strategic milestone for the brand,” founder Ishendra Agarwal said. “She strongly resonates with the new generation of consumers — confident, expressive, and deeply individualistic — that GIVA is building for.”

Sanon said her decision to invest in the company stemmed from her belief in the brand’s long-term vision and understanding of young consumers.

“What drew me to GIVA was never just the jewellery, it was the conviction behind the brand,” Sanon said. “Young India doesn’t want to be dressed, they want to express. GIVA has built a language for that.”

Sanon’s investment comes shortly after GIVA raised ₹530 crore in a Series C funding round led by Creaegis, with participation from Premji Invest, Epiq Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund.

The company said the fresh capital will be used for retail expansion, technology upgrades, strengthening supply chains and expanding newer categories such as lab-grown diamonds.

With the latest partnership, GIVA said it aims to strengthen its positioning as a design-led fine jewellery brand catering to aspirational young consumers in India.