KPMG is set to lay off hundreds of workers from its auditing division in the UK and a ‘redundancy consultation proposal’ remains in the works. Accounting giants such as Deloitte, PwC and McKinsey have also led massive layoffs and restructuring drives in 2026 — with entire teams ‘wiped out’ in some cases. The update comes mere months after KPMG cut nearly 200 roles from its US audit teams.

According to a Bloomberg report, KPMG UK has told nearly 600 staffers that their jobs are at risk. The company expects ⁠up to 440 people ⁠will leave ‌if ‌the proposal ‌moves ahead. An internal memo viewed by the publication reveals that impacted employees have been informed that they could be laid off, subject to a redundancy consultation.

The cuts will affect roughly 6% of the 7,100 employees within the auditing division. The job cuts are reportedly focused on assistant managers who are qualified accountants.

“Current market conditions mean our attrition rates are very low within certain parts of our audit population, which is why we are proposing to right-size those areas. This isn’t a decision we take lightly,” Bloomberg quoted a spokesperson as saying.