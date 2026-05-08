S.B. (Ravi) Pandit, the founder and chairman of KPIT Technologies, passed away on Friday at the age of 76 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Nirmala, and his children, Chinmay and Prachi.



Chinmay Pandit is part of the KPIT leadership team, serving as the whole-time director and president of the Americas, as well as a member of the executive board.

From Pune Startup to Global

Along with co-founder Kishor Patil, Pandit transformed KPIT from a small IT company in Pune into a global leader in software-defined mobility. The company now operates in 15 countries and specialises in automotive engineering solutions, with its technologies powering millions of vehicles across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Approximately 20 million vehicles on the road are equipped with KPIT software.

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Pandit also served as a non-executive independent director on the board of Thermax. Thermax expressed that Pandit was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to advancing technology for inclusive and sustainable progress. “His foresight and commitment to purposeful innovation left a lasting impact on our organisation and beyond. Thermax will always remember his remarkable leadership, humility, and enduring legacy with deep respect and gratitude,” the company stated in its tribute. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched.

He chaired Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), one of the largest Indian-origin professional services firms, which employs 1,200 experts across 15 countries.

An alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, Pandit was a gold-medal-winning Chartered Accountant and received honorary doctorates from Coventry University, Amity University, TVM University, and EMB University. He was elected a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and co-authored the award-winning book “Leapfrogging to Pole-Vaulting.”

Legacy of Sustainability

In recent years, Pandit focused on India’s clean energy future as the only private-sector member of the Empowered Group for the National Green Hydrogen Mission. His latest initiative, HRIDAY (Hydrogen Revolution for India’s Development of Agriculture & Energy), reflected his belief that technology should enable inclusive development and improve livelihoods.

Beyond his business achievements, Pandit played a pivotal role in shaping India’s civic and sustainability agenda. He co-founded and guided institutions such as the Pune International Centre and Janwani, supported policy research through the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), and advanced leadership development as President of Jnana Prabodhini. He also served on the boards of the World Resources Institute, India, and the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, India.

From 2004 to 2006, Pandit was the president of the Mahratta Chambers of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA). “A pioneering technology entrepreneur, institution builder, and one of Pune’s most respected civic-minded leaders, Pandit leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that helped shape the city’s industrial and technological identity over several decades,” said Prashant Girbane, the MCCIA director general.

“Guided by his firmly held belief that Pune must emerge as one of India’s most attractive investment and knowledge destinations, he pursued this vision with clarity, energy, and remarkable foresight,” the chamber remarked. Among the significant milestones of his tenure was the establishment of the Auto Cluster Development and Research Institute, one of India’s earliest industry-led cluster initiatives, which strengthened Pune’s automotive and engineering ecosystem. “Pune has lost one of its finest industry leaders. His absence will be deeply felt across the spheres of industry, technology, institution-building, and civic life,” Girbane added.