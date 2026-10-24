Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26.72% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,634.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with Rs 4,445.94 crore in the corresponding period last year.

These figures exclude the share of associates’ profits. Including that contribution, consolidated profit after tax rose 26.34% to Rs 5,645.38 crore from Rs 4,468.27 crore, according to the bank’s stock exchange filing on October 24.

The private sector lender reported higher income and lower provisions compared with a year earlier, alongside an improvement in its standalone bad-loan ratios. Consolidated total income increased 18.17% to Rs 29,426.88 crore, although it declined from Rs 30,068.60 crore in the June quarter.

At the consolidated level, provisions and contingencies fell to Rs 820.43 crore from Rs 1,054.42 crore, helping profit growth outpace the increase in income.

Standalone profit rises 29%

On a standalone basis, which reflects the bank’s own operations, net profit climbed 29.47% to Rs 4,211.97 crore from Rs 3,253.33 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit increased 2.16% from Rs 4,122.96 crore.

Total standalone income rose to Rs 19,141.29 crore from Rs 16,238.59 crore. Interest earned increased to Rs 15,947.73 crore, while interest expenses reached Rs 7,488.76 crore.

Net interest income, calculated as interest earned minus interest expended, grew 15.71% to Rs 8,458.97 crore from Rs 7,310.74 crore. Other income increased 23.34% to Rs 3,193.56 crore, providing additional support to earnings.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies rose 21.14% to Rs 6,382.20 crore, despite operating expenses increasing to Rs 5,270.33 crore from Rs 4,631.65 crore.

Provisions fall, asset quality improves

Standalone provisions, excluding tax, and contingencies declined 15.18% year-on-year to Rs 803.56 crore from Rs 947.42 crore. However, they increased 20.27% from Rs 668.13 crore in the preceding quarter.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset ratio improved to 1.04% at September-end from 1.39% a year earlier and 1.18% at June-end. Its net NPA ratio eased to 0.24%, against 0.32% and 0.27%, respectively.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs fell to Rs 6,080.97 crore from Rs 6,479.58 crore a year earlier. Net NPAs stood at Rs 1,366.94 crore, down from Rs 1,490.98 crore, but marginally above June’s Rs 1,357.56 crore.

Loans and deposits expand

The standalone balance sheet showed advances rising 24.77% year-on-year to Rs 5,77,294.71 crore as of September 30. Deposits grew 23.21% to Rs 6,51,491.47 crore.

The figures indicate that lending expanded slightly faster than deposits over the year. Total standalone assets increased to Rs 8,86,757.84 crore from Rs 7,06,966.91 crore.

First-half earnings strengthen

For the six months ended September 30, standalone net profit rose 27.54% to Rs 8,334.93 crore from Rs 6,535.01 crore. Total income increased to Rs 36,956.98 crore from Rs 33,155.11 crore.