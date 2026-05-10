Major quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains including KFC and McDonald’s have gone offline on Rapido’s food delivery platform Ownly across pincodes in Bengaluru, FE has learnt. The marquee QSR brands were listed on Ownly through its partnership with hyperlocal discovery and delivery platform Magicpin, but have since been delisted after the integration ran into technical issues, according to sources.

“Integrating with large QSR chains takes time due to complex tech systems. So, while that onboarding progresses, we’ve partnered with Magicpin to ensure customers have adequate choice — although these orders currently account for less than 3% of our volumes.

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At its core, Ownly is being built for the next 100 million households which includes the everyday earners, students, and small entrepreneurs — by enabling low-barrier participation. We take nothing from restaurants and look to enable everyday low pricing. In doing so, we aim to bring more of India’s kitchens online, making food delivery more accessible while empowering restaurant partners from day one,” an Ownly spokesperson said in response to FE’s queries.

The company said there are currently 25,000 restaurants live on the platform but declined to disclose how many are directly onboarded versus sourced through Magicpin. It also did not respond to questions on daily order volumes, average order values, monthly active users, unit economics, or city expansion timelines.

Magicpin Connection

Ownly tied up with Magicpin in November 2025 to access the latter’s network of over 80,000 restaurants. Notably, Zomato holds an approximately 15% stake in Magicpin. Magicpin did not respond to queries sent on the subject till the time of going to the press.

Launched as a standalone app in early March after a pilot of over seven months in Bengaluru, Ownly’s pitch is built around a radically simplified pricing structure. The platform charges zero commission from restaurants and does not levy platform fees, packaging charges, or small order fees. The only charges a customer sees are the food price, which is mandated to be the same as the dine-in price, a delivery fee, and applicable GST. Ownly also does not offer any discounts.

Evolving Revenue Model

However, Ownly’s revenue model has shifted significantly since its initial pitch to restaurants in June 2025, where restaurants were to bear delivery costs with customers paying nothing beyond food and GST. This later evolved into a shared model with tiered pricing based on order value.

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On orders above Rs 100, restaurants bore the full delivery fee of Rs 25 to Rs 50 depending on order size. On smaller orders, the cost was split between restaurant and customer. However, restaurant partners were unwilling to absorb these costs without seeing enough traction. The final agreed model now places the delivery fee entirely on customers. The delivery fee is listed on the app at Rs 25 but is currently being waived as the platform looks to build traction. The company plans to eventually introduce a distance-based flat fee structure for customers, according to sources close to the company.

Despite stating plans of expanding to multiple cities, the platform currently remains operational only in Bengaluru.