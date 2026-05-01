Kesaria Textile Company has taken a significant step in its global expansion strategy with the launch of its first international wholesale franchise, Kesaria Bazaar Nepal, in Kathmandu.

Located in Chuchepati, the new outlet is positioned as a dedicated wholesale hub aimed at strengthening Nepal’s growing apparel trade ecosystem by directly connecting local businesses with Surat’s established manufacturing base. The initiative marks the debut of the company’s “Kesaria Bazaar” franchise model, designed to build a scalable overseas distribution network.

The launch event was attended by noted personalities, including Niti Shah Rana, underlining the growing cultural and commercial ties between India and Nepal. The franchise will be owned and operated by Aakiya Group, which will oversee day-to-day operations and local market execution.

Positioned in the wholesale segment, the outlet is expected to cater to a wide range of buyers, including bulk purchasers, retailers, distributors, boutiques and wedding shoppers. By offering factory-direct access to ready-made garments, the franchise aims to reduce supply chain inefficiencies and improve cost competitiveness for Nepal-based businesses.

Industry observers note that sourcing challenges—ranging from high transportation costs and delays to dependence on intermediaries—have long impacted garment traders in Nepal. The new hub seeks to address these issues by ensuring consistent access to trending designs, lowering procurement costs and enabling faster turnaround times. Additional benefits include flexible minimum order quantities and improved margins for retailers.

The expansion aligns with the broader vision of Ritesh Modi, who is steering the company’s domestic and international growth.

Company officials said the Nepal launch will serve as a benchmark for future international expansion. With plans to replicate the franchise model across key overseas markets, Kesaria Textile Company aims to create a streamlined sourcing network that delivers faster inventory movement, stronger manufacturer-to-market linkages and improved profitability for local partners.