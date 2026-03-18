The development of sixth-generation (6G) telecom technologies will be guided by four key priorities-global interoperability, a common technical framework, accelerated innovation and inclusive growth, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the International Workshop on Standardisation for 6G, Scindia said that the era of 6G will mark the next leap in human civilisation.

The minister said ensuring interoperability across devices, networks and services would be critical for building a seamless global communications architecture. Alongside this, India will work with international standard-setting bodies to develop common technical frameworks covering radio interfaces, core networks, spectrum use and service architecture.

Four Pillars of India’s 6G Vision

“Our decisive role has to be based on four key pillars. First to ensure global interoperability between devices, networks and services. And this has to be the case across the world so the world communicates seamlessly across a global unified communication ecosystem,” he said

Meanwhile on India’s participation in the global standard-setting process, Scindia said the Bharat 6G Alliance would play a central role.

“We have a commitment that the Bharat 6G Alliance will work steadfastly across its seven working groups to ensure India’s participation in setting standards for 6G. This technology has exponential possibilities,” he said while speaking to reporters.

Global Spectrum Allocation

Global collaboration remains central to the development of 6G, with standards expected to evolve through bodies such as the International Telecommunication Union and the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)

“In terms of allocation of 6G spectrum, that will be decided by ITU and 3GPP. That is still pending and will likely come after standardisation,” he noted.

According to Scindia, the transition to 6G could represent a major shift in digital infrastructure, enabling ultra-high data speeds, extremely low latency and deep integration of artificial intelligence with communication networks.

These capabilities could support emerging applications such as remote robotic surgery, immersive holographic classrooms, digital twins for urban planning and precision agriculture using real-time data analytics.