Payments technology company Juspay launched Breeze Universal, a global pilot aimed at helping brands make their product catalogues discoverable across AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude, as well as merchants’ and banks’ own digital channels.

Cross-Platform Integration

Breeze Universal, part of Juspay’s Breeze commerce technology platform, allows shoppers to search for products from multiple participating brands within a single AI conversation. Users can invoke “@breeze” inside ChatGPT to receive recommendations based on their requirements without leaving the platform, according to the company.

The platform connects with existing merchant catalogues and stores, including those built on Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento and custom platforms. Juspay said banks, fintech companies, marketplaces and brands can use the system to deploy AI-powered shopping experiences without building a separate commerce infrastructure.

“As the world continues to look towards AI assistants for day-to-day product and service recommendations, we can no longer treat discovery and payments as two separate entities. For consumers, they are becoming one continuous experience,” Sheetal Lalwani, COO and co-founder, Juspay said.

Breeze Universal is built on Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard designed to connect AI agents, businesses and payment providers across the commerce journey. Google has expanded UCP capabilities this year to support functions such as real-time product information, cart management and agentic checkout.

The development comes as major technology and payments companies invest in agentic commerce, with AI increasingly being positioned as a new layer for product discovery and purchasing.