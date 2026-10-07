Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11.9% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2,608.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as the restaurant chain operator expanded its store network.

Standalone revenue increased 11.6% to Rs 1,885.8 crore, the company said in its business update filed with the stock exchanges on October 7.

Domino’s India adds 88 stores

Domino’s India recorded like-for-like growth of 4.1% during the second quarter of FY27. It added 88 stores during the quarter, taking its network to 2,601 outlets.

The India business accounted for about 81% of the group’s net store additions, based on the figures disclosed in the update.

Domino’s Eurasia records decline

Domino’s Eurasia reported a 2.1% decline in like-for-like growth, after accounting for Ind AS 29, according to the filing. The business added three stores during the quarter, ending September with 798 outlets.

Group network reaches 3,820 stores

Jubilant FoodWorks added a net 108 stores across its group network during the quarter, taking the total to 3,820 as of September 30. The network includes company-operated and franchisee outlets across four brands and six markets.

The company said the reported figures reflect the reclassification of the Dunkin’ brand’s business as discontinued operations in both the current and corresponding prior periods.

Jubilant FoodWorks cautioned that the information was provisional and subject to a limited review by its statutory auditors.

The filing provided revenue, like-for-like growth and store expansion figures, but did not disclose quarterly net profit or operating margins.