JSW Steel has announced the development of a coking coal mining project in Mozambique, marking a key step in its efforts to secure long-term raw material supplies for its steelmaking operations. The project, called Minas de Revuboè (MdR), is located in the Moatize coal basin in Tete Province and is expected to strengthen the company’s access to premium hard coking coal, the steelmaker said in a statement.

MdR holds reserves of about 850 million tonne, with the potential to produce around 250 million tonne of usable coking coal. JSW Steel plans to develop the mine in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed over the next two-and-a-half years and targeting production of 2.4 million tonne per annum of prime hard coking coal.

Located around 10 km north of Tete city, the project is positioned about 450 km from Beira port and 900 km from Nacala port, giving it logistical advantages for exports to India. The company said the location makes the asset well positioned to supply coking coal to Indian steel plants.

The project was announced at a ceremony held in Moatize on March 13 in the presence of Mozambique’s President Daniel Francisco Chapo, JSW Group director Parth Jindal, India’s High Commissioner to Mozambique Robert Shetkington and other government officials.

“JSW Steel is pleased to announce the Minas de Revuboè project in Mozambique. This project marks a pivotal milestone in securing premium hard coking coal reserves in Africa, strategically positioned close to India for cost optimisation. As we grow to 50 mtpa steel capacity in India by 2030, we hope that this asset will provide strategic and diversified raw material security and cushion JSW Steel against volatile global coking coal prices, while fueling our sustainable growth vision,” Jindal said, adding that the project would help the company diversify its supply base as it scales up steel production capacity in India.

Coking coal is a critical raw material used in blast furnace steelmaking and remains a key import dependency for India, which has limited domestic reserves of premium-quality material. Overseas assets are therefore increasingly viewed by Indian steelmakers as a way to secure supply and reduce exposure to global price volatility.

“The Government and people of Mozambique are elated by the entry of a world leader like JSW Steel into Mozambique. With the development of the Minas de Revuboè project, Mozambique looks forward to creating a world-class mining asset. With JSW Steel’s presence, Mozambique will prove to international investors the ease of doing business in Mozambique,” Chapo said.

The company said access to high-grade coking coal could also support productivity improvements and help lower emissions intensity in steelmaking as part of its broader decarbonisation roadmap.