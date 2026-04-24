JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation on Friday unveiled a new corporate identity for their 50:50 joint venture in Odisha, renaming JSW Sambalpur Steel Ltd as JSW JFE Steel Ltd.

The rebranding coincided with 15 years of the JSW-JFE strategic partnership. The companies said the new identity reflects the combination of JSW’s project execution capabilities and JFE’s steelmaking technology.

“JSW JFE Steel is more than a joint venture — it is the coming together of two great industrial traditions and about a shared vision for the future of Indian steel. Our partnership with JFE, which began in 2009, has evolved into a deep strategic bond. By combining JSW’s speed and agility with JFE’s technological prowess, we are creating a powerhouse that will define the next decade of sustainable steelmaking in India,” Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group said.

JFE Holdings President and CEO Yoshihisa Kitano said, “Today, with the establishment of JSW JFE Steel, we are proud to enter the next phase of our journey as partners in an integrated steelworks in India. We are confident that by combining JFE’s advanced steelmaking technologies with JSW’s operational scale, JSW JFE Steel will not only deliver value to our shareholders but make a lasting contribution to India’s industrial development.”

The Sambalpur facility produces flat and long steel products including hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled coils and downstream value-added products catering to automotive, infrastructure, construction and capital goods sectors.

The plant’s location benefits from well-developed rail and road infrastructure, supported by proximity to iron ore mines in the iron ore-producing region which in turn ensures strong raw material security and cost competitiveness, the firm said in a statement.