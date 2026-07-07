Finland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Elina Valtonen has said the upcoming India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will create new business opportunities, increase investments and generate jobs for people in both India and Europe.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Valtonen said relations between India and Finland are at their strongest and have the potential to grow even further across several sectors, including trade, green energy, technology and security.

India and the European Union reached an agreement on the FTA in January 2026. The deal removes tariffs on a wide range of products such as textiles, apparel, leather goods, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods and automobiles. The agreement is expected to be formally signed in December this year.

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Finland wants the trade agreement to be implemented quickly

Valtonen said Finland is committed to ensuring the agreement comes into force as soon as possible across the European Union.

“Finland will do everything in its power to have the FTA implemented as soon as possible in the European Union. Nationally, we do see plenty of potential in fulfilling this agreement, both for our businesses, for intensifying trade, for having more and more investments on both sides, bringing jobs and prosperity to our people, but also from a political standpoint,” she said.

According to her, the agreement will not only help businesses grow but will also strengthen political ties between India and Europe.

‘Finland and India have a very special friendship’

Valtonen also spoke about the close relationship between the two countries. She said nations that believe in giving people the freedom to make their own choices should work more closely together.

“It is important that countries that value a future where people can make their own choices cooperate ever closer together, and certainly Finland and India have a very special friendship also in this regard,” she said.

Jaishankar’s visit helped deepen discussions

The Finnish minister said the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Finland allowed both countries to discuss ways to expand cooperation. “I think the relationship between Finland and India has never been better. There’s plenty of potential for deepening and widening the common agenda even further. And this is indeed something we had the chance to dwell on when my counterpart Dr Jaishankar was visiting Finland just recently,” she said.

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She added that India and Finland have many areas where they can work together.

“There is plenty we can do on the business trade and investment side, in digitalisation, in the green transition, in also, you know, security-related matters in space and groundbreaking technologies in general. Now, I think the foundation for that is the free trade agreement between the European Union and India, which has been extremely well-received, and I’m sure that will be a very good basis for ever-deepening cooperation,” she added.

Valtonen also said Finland is ready to help India move towards carbon neutrality.

Focus on emerging technologies

During Jaishankar’s visit to Finland in June, both leaders reviewed the progress made under the India-Finland Strategic Partnership. They also discussed expanding cooperation in several fast-growing sectors, including start-ups, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum technologies, 6G, clean energy and space.