JLR India reported a 14% year-on-year rise in revenue for FY26, driven by strong demand for its high-end Range Rover and Defender models despite flat wholesale volumes and a marginal decline in retail sales. Wholesale volumes for the year stood largely unchanged at 6,210 units, while retail sales declined 2% year-on-year to 6,031 units.

Premium Model Mix

The company said the stronger revenue growth was led by a richer product mix, with higher contribution from premium and higher-margin models. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender together accounted for over 80% of total retail sales during FY26. Defender emerged as the company’s best-selling model for the year.

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The company also said a cyber incident affecting broader JLR operations weighed on retail volumes during the year, alongside wider industry challenges. However, no details on the scale or impact of the disruption were disclosed.

Q4 Wholesales Rise

During the March quarter, wholesale volumes rose 6% year-on-year to 1,812 units, indicating improved supply and dispatch activity toward the end of the financial year. Retail sales during the quarter, however, fell 8% year-on-year to 1,651 units, suggesting that customer deliveries and demand recovery lagged wholesale growth.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said the performance reflected continued customer demand for the company’s luxury SUV portfolio. He said the strong revenue growth highlighted the trust customers placed in brands such as Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender despite a challenging year for both the auto industry and JLR globally. India continues to remain one of the faster-growing luxury vehicle markets globally, with demand for premium SUVs witnessing sustained momentum in recent years.

JLR India has been expanding its presence through a wider retail footprint with through 29 authorised outlets across 24 cities, including metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, along with smaller cities including Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Karnal and Vijayawada.

Its India portfolio currently includes seven models, the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport.