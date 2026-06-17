The future of entertainment will be measured not by reach, but by what viewers do after watching it, JioStar CEO (entertainment) Kevin Vaz said in fireside chat at APOS 2026.

“The definition of scale has changed. Scale is not about how many people you reach. Scale is the impact you have on people’s lives after you reach them,” Vaz said during a fireside chat at APOS 2026, an annual media and entertainment summit held in Bali. JioStar, Vaz said, would be increasingly powered by technology, artificial intelligence and commerce.

As India’s largest media and streaming company looks beyond traditional viewership metrics, Vaz said JioStar increasingly sees itself as a technology company that delivers content rather than a content company that uses technology.

“Storytelling will always be at the core of everything that we do but it requires technology to determine how that storytelling is transmitted, personalised and experienced at scale,” he said.

The company has been investing heavily in AI-led innovation, discoverability and new content formats. Vaz pointed to JioStar’s partnership with OpenAI as an example of technology becoming central to its growth strategy.

JioStar is also exploring new ways to connect entertainment with commerce. Vaz highlighted a recent collaboration with food delivery platform Swiggy that allowed sports viewers to order food while watching a match.

In another example cited by Vaz, viewers of one of the company’s reality shows could interact with contestants, vote and instantly purchase outfits featured on screen through a partnership with fashion brand NewMe.

“The future of entertainment is participative,” Vaz said. “Consumers won’t just watch content. They’ll interact with communities, vote, game and shop at the same time.”

The shift is influencing how JioStar designs products. Vaz said India’s media market remains an “AND market” where television and digital coexist rather than compete.

“The biggest mistake the industry makes is drawing boundaries between TV and digital. Consumers don’t think that way. They simply come to get entertained,” he said.

That convergence is becoming increasingly visible through connected televisions. JioStar now reaches more than 85 million connected TV homes, while India’s internet base has crossed a billion connections.

According to Vaz, consumers want the immersive experience of a large screen combined with the personalisation offered by digital platforms.

The company’s bet on microdramas reflects that philosophy. When JioStar launched Tadka, its short-form drama offering, executives debated whether it should live on a separate app. The company chose to house it within JioHotstar alongside movies, sports and long-form entertainment.

“We looked at it from a consumer convenience point of view,” Vaz said. “How do you offer micro-content and long-form content on the same platform without forcing consumers to leave it?”

The strategy is paying off. Vaz said Tadka has attracted nearly 100 million viewers within six to eight weeks of launch.