JioHotstar has partnered with OpenAI to introduce a ChatGPT-powered voice and text interface. The move marks a departure from how Indian audiences generally discover streaming content on platforms.

The integration, billed as the first such innovation, replaces traditional keyword search and menu navigation with multilingual, natural language conversations. The collaboration will allow audiences to simply speaking their intent across languages, genres and viewing contexts. The rollout will span both live and on-demand formats, beginning with select experiences and expanding in phases.

Through what it calls Multilingual Cognitive Search, JioHotstar aims to address the “what to watch” dilemma by replacing traditional scrolling and keyword-based navigation with conversational discovery.

Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, said artificial intelligence marks a transformative shift for the media and entertainment industry. “AI fundamentally disrupts every aspect of the value chain, from conceptualisation and production to discovery and monetisation. As a tech-native, user-first platform, JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience,” he said.

He described the move as a reimagining of the entertainment experience that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to viewers.

Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications at OpenAI, said AI changes the traditionally passive nature of entertainment consumption. “Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we’re bringing personalised AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement,” she said.

Beyond in-app integration, the companies will also introduce new experiences within ChatGPT. Users seeking entertainment recommendations on ChatGPT will receive contextual suggestions and relevant streaming links from JioHotstar’s catalogue, creating a two-way integration.

JioHotstar said that as streaming matures in India, differentiation will increasingly depend on intelligence that understands user intent and context in real time. By embedding AI-driven personalisation and multilingual interaction at scale, the platform aims to make streaming more intuitive and inclusive.