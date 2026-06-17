JioBlackRock AMC announced the integration of the JioBlackRock Overnight Fund with ‘Savings Pro’, a savings-plus-investment feature available on the JioFinance app through Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL). The integration enables customers to seamlessly deploy surplus balances from their bank accounts into overnight mutual fund through a fully digital experience.

Automated Liquidity

The offering provides customers with the option of an auto-invest feature, where surplus balances above a selected threshold are invested on a daily basis, or a one-time investment option for immediate deployment. Customers can set thresholds between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,50,000, with a daily investment limit of up to Rs 1,50,000 through the platform.

Customers can redeem up to Rs 50,000 or 90% of the invested amount, whichever is lower, on an instant basis. Redemption requests beyond this limit will be processed on a T+1 basis, in accordance with applicable regulatory guidelines. The offering has no entry or exit load, no lock-in period, and no hidden charges.

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Savings Pro is available to Jio Payments Bank savings and salary account customers.