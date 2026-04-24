Reliance Industries subsidiary Jio Platforms (JPL) on Friday posted a 4% rise in its net profit during the March quarter despite lack of headline tariff hikes, on the back of sequential rise in average revenue per user (Arpu) and sustained uptick in data consumption.

JPL’s consolidated net profit in Q4 rose to Rs 7,935 crore from Rs 7,619 crore in the October-December period and Rs 7,022 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 2.68% to Rs 38,259 crore from Rs 37,262 crore in the preceding quarter, driven by strong subscriber growth momentum across mobility and homes, increased customer engagement and growth in digital services business.

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JPL’s Ebitda rose 3.92% on quarter at Rs 20,060 crore from Rs 19,303 crore in Q3FY26 on account of strong revenue growth. Ebitda margin at 52.4% was up 60 basis points sequentially, and up 230 bps year on year.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of RIL which commands the lion’s share of JPL’s financials, saw PAT jump 2.01% q-o-q to Rs 7,317 crore from Rs 7,173 crore in Q3. Its revenue for the quarter grew 1.92% sequentially to Rs 33,381 crore (Q3: Rs 32,751 crore), and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was 1.97% higher at Rs 18,771 crore (Q3: Rs 18,408 crore).

5G Adoption

“Jio played a crucial role in connecting India to the Internet era and with over 524 million subscribers across India is now positioned as the digital gateway to the Intelligence era. Jio’s state-of-the-art connectivity and edge compute infrastructure make it the principal gateway through which AI services reach Indian consumers, households and businesses. This will sustain Jio’s industry-leading growth for many years to come,” Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm said.

Jio added 9.1 million users in the March quarter taking its total subscriber base to 524.4 million. Monthly churn was marginally lower quarter on quarter at 1.7% (Q3: 1.8%).

Arpu, a crucial performance indicator for the telcos, improved to Rs 214 from Rs 213.7 in the fiscal third quarter. The growth was driven by higher customer engagement and better subscriber mix partly impacted by lower number of days in the quarter, the company said.

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Jio’s 5G subscriber base at the end of the quarter was 268 million, rising 15 million from 253 million in Q3. The company added that the share of 5G traffic now accounts for 55% of total wireless traffic on Jio network.

JioAirFiber userbase was 12.9 million homes, adding 7.3 million connections over the previous quarter. The total connected premises with fixed broadband on its network reached 27 million in the March quarter (Q3: 25.3 million).

The per capita data usage rose to 42.3 GB per month as compared to 40.7 GB per month in the previous quarter likely because of an uptick in 5G userbase, and FWA base expansion.

Steady Path Toward IPO

“I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future. Robust full-year EBITDA growth of 19% was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband and enterprise services.

As we work to democratize access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes and consumes content in the years ahead.,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, the parent company of JPL said.

The total wireless data consumption rose to 66 billion GB as compared to 62.3 billion GB in Q3FY26 while total voice consumption grew marginally sequentially at 1.54 trillion minutes.