Jio Financial Services reported a 51% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 340.4 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with the same period last year. Higher expenses and the absence of dividend income contributed to the decline. However, revenue from operations rose 73% to Rs 1,699.3 crore, driven by growth in its lending business.

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 340.4 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 695 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,699.3 crore from Rs 981.4 crore a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, net profit declined 59% from Rs 830.3 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations fell 15.2% from Rs 2,004.5 crore.

Lending business drives revenue growth

Interest income, a key source of revenue for the financial services company, rose to Rs 1,257.7 crore in the September quarter from Rs 392.4 crore a year earlier. Fees, commission and income from other services increased to Rs 277.1 crore from Rs 139.8 crore.

The company’s lending segment continued to expand, with revenue rising to Rs 920.4 crore from Rs 301.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit after tax from the lending business increased to Rs 147.9 crore from Rs 75.7 crore.

Revenue from the investing segment, however, declined to Rs 521.4 crore from Rs 727.9 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax from this segment fell to Rs 238.7 crore from Rs 651.3 crore.

Jio Financial Services reported total expenses of Rs 1,166.1 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 436.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Finance costs rose to Rs 577.7 crore from Rs 135.8 crore, while impairment on financial instruments increased to Rs 40.8 crore from Rs 13.2 crore.

Absence of dividend income weighs on profit

The decline in net profit was partly due to the absence of dividend income during the September quarter. The company had recorded dividend income of Rs 269 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 508.6 crore in the June quarter of FY27. Other income also fell sharply to Rs 13 lakh from Rs 21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating profit before provisions and excluding dividend income rose 85% year-on-year to Rs 574 crore, according to the company’s reported figures, reflecting the growth in its underlying operations.

Bank of America investment in lending arm

Jio Financial Services has been expanding its lending, payments, insurance distribution and asset management businesses since its demerger from Reliance Industries in 2023. In August, Bank of America agreed to invest up to Rs 18,268 crore in Jio Credit, Jio Financial Services’ wholly owned lending subsidiary. The proposed investment would give the US bank a 49.9% stake in the lending business, subject to regulatory approvals.