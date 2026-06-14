Jio Platforms has entered the top 20 applicants globally under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) system, according to the latest rankings released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The Reliance Industries subsidiary ranked 20th in the 2025 list after climbing 320 places from the previous year, making it the only Indian company in the global top 20. The rankings are based on international patent applications filed through the PCT framework.

The company now features alongside technology firms such as Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm, Google, Apple and Microsoft. Jio said the jump came in a year when global PCT filings increased by less than 1 per cent.

The ranking comes on the back of the growing scale of patent activity at the company, with filings spanning areas such as 5G and 6G technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud-native platforms, network software, intelligent automation and digital infrastructure.

As of March 31, 2026, Jio had filed 6,817 patents globally, including 2,393 in India and 4,424 across overseas jurisdictions. The company said 1,009 patents have been granted globally, comprising 538 in India and 471 in international markets.

“The rise of Jio Platforms to the global top 20 in the WIPO PCT rankings reflects our years of efforts towards transforming into a deep-tech company. It demonstrates the velocity of innovation at Jio across multiple advanced technologies, which will continue to grow in coming years.

I would like to dedicate this achievement to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which envisages India to become a creator, owner and exporter of technology to the world. We are proud to contribute to India’s journey towards becoming a global deep-tech powerhouse,” Akash M Ambani, managing director, Jio Platforms, said.