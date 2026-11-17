One member of the Tata family has always remained in the shadows, never uttering a word or expressing an opinion on developments within the Tata Group until this week. He is the 85-year-old Jimmy Naval Tata, the younger brother of Ratan Tata. Known for his low profile and quiet demeanour, Jimmy has consciously stayed away from the limelight surrounding one of India’s most respected business families.

For the first time, the low-profile Tata, a bachelor, went on record on Monday (November 16), expressing his views in a communication to a fellow trustee. In a clear departure from Noel Tata’s stance, he supported the RBI’s directive requiring Tata Sons to list on the stock exchanges and backed the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman.

He also called on the government and the Charity Commissioner to intervene to safeguard the original objectives of the trusts and protect their public charitable character.

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According to the trustee, Jimmy Tata said the trusts were created with the objectives of alleviating poverty and safeguarding Indian culture, and their trustees were merely custodians of public charitable trusts.

“What has transpired in recent times is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trust Chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlors’ intention,” Jimmy told the trustee.

Despite being a trustee of the Tata Trusts — the controlling shareholder of Tata Sons — Jimmy has never taken part in corporate discussions, public debates or boardroom decisions related to the group’s affairs. His silence has been consistent even during times of major turbulence, such as the ouster of Cyrus Mistry and other key transitions within the Tata empire.

“We don’t know whether his name was used to save the chair of some people,” said a Tata watcher.

Who is Jimmy Tata?

Jimmy Tata lives a simple, private life in Pune, far removed from the trappings of wealth and power. Unlike most business scions, he avoids social events, public appearances, and media interactions. Those who know him describe him as deeply private and content to stay away from corporate and social circles. His quiet detachment has only added to his mystique — the invisible Tata who chooses solitude over spotlight.

People who know him say he does not have an email ID or use WhatsApp. He had worked in various Tata companies but was never involved in management decisions. He retired in the 1990s and has since led a reclusive life.

He is a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and smaller trusts such as the Bai Hirabai Trust and the Sarvajanik Seva Trust. He has not participated in discussions involving the trusts or voted in recent times. He was also not a director of any Tata company.

What others say

RPG Group chief Harsh Goenka had played squash with Jimmy Tata in Mumbai. “Did you know of Ratan Tata’s younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet, reticent life in a humble two BHK flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time. Low profile like the Tata group,” Goenka said in a post on X.

Most Tata officials do not have much information about Jimmy Tata’s life. “He stays in his own flat in Pune and seldom comes to Mumbai. Jehangir H C Jehangir is a close friend of his and reportedly his hospital provides medical help when required. I know very little about his past life, but he is very well informed and tracks the Tata universe closely,” said a Tata Group insider. Jehangir is also a trustee of SRTT.

According to people who know him, Jimmy follows developments within the Tata Group and has a sharp mind but has never interfered in the decisions of Tata Sons or Tata Trusts. The last time he was seen in public was during the cremation of his elder brother, Ratan Tata, on October 10, 2024.

Life with Ratan Tata

In a biography titled Ratan Tata: A Life, former IAS officer Thomas Mathew wrote that both Ratan and Jimmy Tata were ragged and humiliated by their peers at school, Cathedral and John Connon in Mumbai.

“Ratan recalls that they were made to feel ‘conspicuous and outclassed’. After his mother remarried, he says that boys of the school said ‘all kinds of things about both of them,” the author writes.

Their parents, Sooni Commissariat and Naval Tata, separated when the brothers were very young. Following the separation, Ratan and Jimmy became so insecure that they would try to accompany their father wherever possible, the author says. They would also accompany him for the Sunday lunches that Naval hosted for his friends at a small house in Juhu, Mumbai. They were the only children among the adults.

Ratan and Jimmy were subsequently brought up largely by their grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata. Naval Tata later married Simone Dunoyer, and their son was Noel Tata, making Noel the half-brother of Ratan and Jimmy.

His assets

Jimmy Tata holds a 0.81% stake in Tata Sons, with 3,262 shares in the principal holding company of the Tata conglomerate. The dividend income from Tata Sons alone is sufficient to sustain him. In FY26, Tata Sons declared a dividend of Rs 1.11 lakh per share, which will fetch him Rs 36.20 crore for the year.

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Apart from his flats in Mumbai and Pune, Jimmy Tata is entitled under Ratan Tata’s will to a 25% stake in the family’s Juhu bungalow in Mumbai, along with certain silver artefacts and jewellery from Ratan Tata’s personal collection.

The bungalow is jointly owned, with the remaining shares held by Simone Tata and Noel Tata. Valued at approximately Rs 16 crore, the property puts Jimmy’s inherited 25% stake at an estimated Rs 4 crore. This is in addition to the silverware and jewellery bequeathed to him.