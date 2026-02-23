The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has informed Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), operator of the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, that it qualifies as a “public entity” under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and must process Right of Way (RoW) applications from telecom service providers in accordance with the law.

In a letter dated February 19, which FE has seen a copy of, the DoT said the Telecommunications Act, 2023, read with the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, provides a statutory framework for granting RoW permissions to licensed telecom operators and other facility providers for the establishment, operation and maintenance of telecom networks.

The communication also clarifies that the obligations prescribed for public entities under the Act apply to the Jewar airport operator, including fair, transparent and non-discriminatory processing of RoW applications within prescribed timelines.

What does the govt letter state?

“In view of the above, you are requested to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024 while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions within your premises, and to take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework,” the letter signed by AS Negi, undersecretary to the Government of India read.

The missive was addressed to the chief executive officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and a copy was marked to the secretary at the ministry of civil aviation.

What do execs from Yamuna International Airport say?

In a recently issued statement, Noida International Airport (NIA) said that the establishment is committed to providing reliable, seamless, and future-ready digital connectivity for all passengers and partners across the airport campus.

“Common-use telecom infrastructure is available to all telecom service providers (TSPs) on a non-discriminatory basis, and we welcome all TSPs to deploy their services at the airport. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has already deployed its network using this infrastructure, and its cellular services are now available across the airport,” NIA said in the statement.

“Our priority remains delivering state-of-the-art connectivity for all airport users, including 5G services, throughout Noida International Airport. To this end, we are in regular contact and correspondence with DoT and all TSPs,” NIA added.

Noida International Airport had earlier planned a third-party telecom system, charging operators about Rs 67 lakh monthly each (around `32.16 crore annually for the three private telcos, and BSNL).

The airport also signed Tech Mahindra in December 2025 for a NOC-SOC. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had opposed limits on deploying their own IBS networks. It is yet unclear what role Tech Mahindra will play in the mix now.

This directive follows a similar letter sent to Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL). In that case, the DoT referred to a representation from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) regarding difficulties faced by telecom service providers in establishing infrastructure at the Navi Mumbai airport.

The department noted that RoW permissions had allegedly not been granted and that operators were instead required to use an exclusive in-building telecom network.

The DoT similarly clarified that Navi Mumbai International Airport qualifies as a public entity under the Telecommunications Act and directed the airport operator to ensure compliance with the Act and the RoW Rules while processing applications and facilitating telecom infrastructure.

The twin communications come amid ongoing friction between telecom operators and infrastructure operators at new transport hubs over control of in-building networks and access terms.

A separate dispute between telecom operators and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), which operates Mumbai’s Aqualine Metro, over telecom infrastructure access, remains unresolved.