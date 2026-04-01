Jet fuel prices soared to fresh highs on Wednesday — breaching the Rs 2 lakh per lakh per kilolitre mark for the first time amid the Iran war. Aviation Turbine Fuel prices have been revised from April 1 in major metro cities and there is growing concern about a fresh spike in flight prices. The update came even as the Indian government raised commercial LPG rates by Rs 195.50 per cylinder, mirroring the surge in global oil prices.

In Delhi, ATF is now priced at Rs 2,07,341.22 per kilolitre, while in Kolkata it stands at Rs 2,05,953.33 per kilolitre. Mumbai has recorded ATF prices at Rs 1,94,968.67 per kilolitre, and Chennai at Rs 2,14,597.66 per kilolitre. The increase is in line with rising global crude oil prices currently are impacting airline operations and overall air travel costs.

ATF prices for domestic airlines operating international routes have also seen a sharp increase. These stood at $816 per kilolitre earlier but have now surged to $1,690 per kilolitre following the April 1 revision, more than doubling in response to global price trends.

Flight prices to rise?

The rising cost of fuel forced most Indian airlines to introduce a surcharge last month — ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 18,000 depending on the route. The government also removed a fare cap of Rs 18,000 for domestic flights on March 21. The temporary measure had been introduced in December 2025 to stop airlines from overcharging passengers amid a massive wave of flight cancellations by IndiGo.

Longer routes with more expensive fuel

Airspace closures over many Middle Eastern nations have forced planes into longer, less efficient routes that require additional fuel and flight crew. Indian airlines also contend with a long-standing closure of Pakistani airspace that is now forcing them to take a massive ‘u-turn for destinations in Europe and North America. Longer flights also require additional catering and higher aircraft maintenance.