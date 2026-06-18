JBM Ecolife Mobility, the electric mobility arm of JBM Auto, has secured a ₹750 crore strategic investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates to deploy around 2,000 additional electric buses across India. The fresh capital infusion will help JBM expand its operational fleet from about 3,400 buses currently to nearly 5,000 over the next 12 months.

The company and its mobility arm currently have an order book of more than 10,000 electric buses that are either deployed or under execution, providing strong visibility for future growth. JBM operates electric buses across several states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana and Karnataka, under various state transport contracts as well as central government schemes such as FAME, PM E-Drive and PM e-Bus Sewa.

“We are delighted to partner with Motilal Oswal as we enter our next phase of transformative growth at JBM Ecolife. With our market leadership in the electric bus market in India in FY26, this strategic partnership will act as a major catalyst towards further scaling our e-bus deployment to various states,” said Nishant Arya, vice chairman and managing director, JBM Auto.

Operational Scaling

In FY26, including supplies to Telangana, JBM emerged as the country’s largest electric bus player with a market share of over 25%. The company said the investment—described as the largest by an Indian investor in the electric mobility sector to date—will support the deployment of electric buses under long-term contracts with state transport undertakings and public transport authorities. The funding is expected to accelerate the company’s expansion plans and further strengthen its leadership position in the country’s fast-growing electric public transport market.

JBM has established a dedicated electric bus manufacturing facility in the Delhi-NCR region with an annual production capacity of 20,000 buses, which it claims is among the largest such facilities outside China.

India is now the world’s third-largest electric bus market, with demand expected to grow rapidly as cities adopt cleaner public transport solutions and government programmes continue to promote large-scale electrification of bus fleets across the country.

Private Credit Frameworks

Rakshat Kapoor, head – private credit at MO Alternates, said, “India’s green energy mandate and urban mobility imperative are converging to create a structural investment opportunity of significant scale, and JBM Ecolife stands as its most credible institutional expression.”

“At MO Alternates, we back sector champions with disciplined capital solutions tailored to unlock significant scale. JBM’s commanding market presence, execution capabilities, and policy tailwinds make them the ideal platform to institutionalise green mobility infrastructure in India. Our Rs 750 crore commitment is a high-conviction allocation, and we look forward to working alongside the JBM leadership to generate sustainable value for our investors and the environment,” Kapoor said.