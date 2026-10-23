Jana Small Finance Bank more than doubled its net profit to ₹170 crore in the second quarter of FY27, aided by strong growth in core interest income and lower operating expenses. Following the record quarterly performance, the Bengaluru-based lender raised its full-year profit after tax (PAT) growth guidance to 100% from 80% earlier.

The bank’s profit before tax (PBT) rose to ₹170 crore in the September quarter from ₹75 crore a year earlier, marking its highest-ever quarterly PBT. Its PBT for the first half of FY27 was equivalent to its full-year PBT in the previous financial year, the bank said. Net interest income rose 35% year-on-year to ₹819 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin stood at 7.5%, same as the previous quarter but improved from 6.5% a year earlier.

The bank’s gross loan portfolio grew 22% year-on-year to ₹38,752 crore as of September 2026. Secured advances, including affordable housing, MSME and micro LAP loans, rose 24% to ₹28,543 crore, while unsecured advances grew 17% to ₹10,209 crore. Secured loans accounted for 73.7% of the overall portfolio.

Total deposits grew 17% year-on-year to ₹38,221 crore as of September 2026. The bank retained its full-year loan growth guidance at 19–21% and deposit growth guidance at 23–25%. Asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) easing to 2.17% from 2.24% in the first quarter. Net NPA, however, rose to 1.08% from 0.85% in the previous quarter.