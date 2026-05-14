External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday raised concerns over the growing crisis in West Asia and warned about its impact on global energy supplies and maritime security, especially around the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ Why Congress named VD Satheesan as Kerala CM: Key reasons explained

Speaking at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the current global situation has become “increasingly complicated and uncertain”, with developing countries facing the biggest impact from geopolitical tensions and economic disruptions.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote that he was “Pleased to welcome my colleagues at #BRICSIndia2026 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi today”.

He added, “We are meeting at a time when the world is increasingly complicated and uncertain, with severe impacts on emerging markets and developing countries”.

Jaishankar calls for dialogue, stability and secure supply chains

Without naming any country directly, Jaishankar stressed that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity should remain central to international relations. He said dialogue and diplomacy remain the only long-term solution to conflicts.

The minister also said India is ready to support efforts aimed at reducing tensions and restoring stability in conflict-hit regions.

Jaishankar noted that “peace cannot be piecemeal” and added that “it is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure.”

Highlighting the importance of global trade routes, he said safe maritime movement through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea remains critical for the world economy.

During the discussions, Jaishankar also pushed for a “More effective response to challenges to energy, food, fertiliser and health security”.

He further stressed the need for “Unimpeded and safe maritime flows through international waterways, vital for global economic well-being”.

BRICS meeting focuses on global cooperation and reforms

The External Affairs Minister also spoke about strengthening supply chains and improving economic resilience among BRICS nations.

He called for “Securing reliable supply chains and diversified markets for economic resilience” while also highlighting the need to address climate change fairly and responsibly.

Jaishankar said technology should be used to improve governance and inclusive growth, while concerns around trust, transparency and equal access must also be addressed.

On global security challenges, he emphasised the need for “Addressing challenges to international peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy, and stronger cooperation against terrorism”.

He also renewed India’s push for reforms in global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council.

Jaishankar advocated for “Reformed multilateralism, including reform of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories”.

The two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is being held as part of India’s 2026 BRICS chairship and is expected to shape discussions ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit later this year in New Delhi.

ALSO READ EC announces phase 3 of Special Intensive Revision across 16 states and 3 UTs, covering 36 crore electors

Alongside the summit, Jaishankar also held multiple bilateral meetings with representatives from countries including Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa, Iran and Maldives as diplomatic engagements continued in the national capital.