India has imposed an effective duty and tax of 162.5% on bulk Scotch whisky imports, reversing the tariff relief liquor companies expected under the India-UK trade agreement, reported Reuters. The move has triggered a dispute over customs classification and left over 80 shipping containers of bulk Scotch stuck at Indian ports, Reuters reported quoting sources.

The effective levy is higher than the 150% import duty that applied before the trade agreement took effect in July.

The effective levy comprises a 150% tariff and an additional consumption tax, reported Reuters citing a government document and eight sources, including industry executives and customs agents.

The dispute centres on how bulk Scotch should be classified under India’s customs rules. Investigators argue that companies have used the wrong classification to claim the lower tariff under the trade agreement. Liquor companies disagree, saying bulk Scotch should qualify for the reduced 75% rate, just like bottled Scotch, reported Reuters.

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The dispute affects international liquor companies such as Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi, as well as Indian manufacturers that import bulk Scotch to produce blended whisky.

However, neither the Indian nor the UK government have issued any public statement yet specifically addressing the reported 162.5% levy on bulk Scotch imports.

Why India imposed a 162.5% duty on bulk Scotch?

The India-UK trade agreement, which took effect on July 15, reduced the import tariff on certain Scotch whisky products from 150% to 75%. The reduction was expected to lower costs for British exporters and Indian liquor companies.

Companies such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo import Scotch in bulk from the UK and use it to manufacture blended whisky in India. The lower tariff was expected to reduce their import costs.

However, Indian investigators have challenged the customs classification used for these imports. They say that bulk Scotch concentrates should be classified as “compound alcoholic preparations” rather than finished whisky, reported Reuters.

India introduced this customs category in May. It covers preparations used as raw materials in the manufacture of beverages and attracts a 150% tariff. An additional consumption tax takes the effective duty and tax burden to 162.5%, according to the government document reviewed by Reuters.

Liquor companies reject this interpretation. They argue that bulk Scotch remains whisky and should receive the 75% tariff benefit under the trade agreement.

Rajnish Singh, founder of Yaana Advisors, which advises liquor companies on regulation, explained the distinction to Reuters. “Compound alcoholic beverages are essentially flavoured or modified alcohols, whereas bulk Scotch Whisky is a distilled alcoholic beverage produced with malted barley and water,” he told Reuters.

The issue is significant because around 80% of Scotch whisky imports from Britain by volume arrive in bulk, Reuters reported.

How are liquor companies and Indian whisky makers affected?

Over 80 shipping containers belonging to Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi are stuck at Indian ports. The containers hold thousands of litres of bulk Scotch, Reuters reported.

Indian authorities have allowed companies to seek provisional release of the shipments while the investigation continues. However, importers must pay 75% of the goods’ value upfront and provide bank guarantees for the remaining amount, according to Reuters sources.

This arrangement allows companies to secure their shipments without waiting for the investigation to conclude. But it also puts pressure on their finances, as they must arrange funds and guarantees while disputing the tax classification.

Pernod Ricard and Diageo have started arranging bank guarantees and other funding to release their containers. Bacardi is still considering its next steps, Reuters reported.

The dispute also affects Indian manufacturers, including Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders and Distillers, and Tilaknagar Industries, which import bulk Scotch. Reuters reported that these companies are also under scrutiny.

Smaller manufacturers could face additional pressure because banks may require collateral before issuing guarantees. The guarantees could also appear as contingent liabilities in company accounts.

One Indian industry executive told Reuters, “We have no alternative at this stage.” The executive added, “Meeting the production requirements is extremely critical, even though the bank guarantees stress working capital.”

Bulk Scotch is an important ingredient in several Indian-made blended whisky brands. Manufacturers mix imported Scotch with other spirits and ingredients to produce Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), which is generally cheaper than fully imported brands such as Chivas Regal and Johnnie Walker.

If shipments remain stuck or import costs rise, manufacturers could face higher working-capital requirements and pressure on production and pricing.

The uncertainty has also emerged after liquor companies reduced prices of Scotch products following the trade agreement’s implementation.

“Industry has already reduced prices of Scotch products in the market when the India-UK pact kicked in, and now they are faced with higher duties again,” a source in the liquor importing business told Reuters.

Another industry source described the additional local tax as a “googly”, using the cricket term for an unexpected turn.

The dispute could also affect India’s efforts to encourage domestic manufacturing. Industry groups argue that excluding bulk Scotch from the tariff reduction could make it more attractive for companies to import finished whisky rather than use imported Scotch to manufacture blended products in India.

Allied Blenders and Distillers said in an investor presentation last week that it was “one of the largest bulk Scotch importers”. It also said the UK trade pact would improve its “luxury portfolio accessibility”, Reuters reported.

What does the dispute mean for India-UK trade agreement?

The UK government has said it is working with India to resolve the issue and ensure British businesses can export products at the agreed tariff rates. Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has also raised the treatment of bulk Scotch exports with the Indian government.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which manages India’s foreign trade, has said the dispute will be resolved soon. However, a confidential memo from Indian investigators, reported by Reuters last week, said incorrect classification under the trade agreement must stop because it has “substantial revenue implications” for India.

The stakes are significant for British whisky producers. The UK-based Scotch Whisky Association has forecast that the trade agreement could increase Scotch exports to India by $1.34 billion over five years, reported Reuters.

India is the world’s largest market for Scotch whisky by volume. According to the Scotch Whisky Association, the equivalent of more than 220 million bottles was exported from the UK to India in 2025.