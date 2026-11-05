IRB Infrastructure Developers reported an 84.85% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 260.15 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by higher toll revenue and distributions from its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 141 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 18,970.8 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 17,510.16 crore in the year-ago period.

“Against the backdrop of global economic deceleration, supply chain fragmentation, and geopolitical volatility, our Q2FY27 performance highlights the exceptional counter-cyclical strength and structural resilience of our business model,” Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said.

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Toll revenue growth and InvIT distributions support performance

Mhaiskar said the company’s toll operations continued to benefit from steady traffic demand and tariff-linked mechanisms, contributing to higher cash flows and distributions from its InvIT.

Driven by a robust YoY toll revenue growth of around 15 per cent, the company’s operations continue to benefit from inelastic traffic demand and effective tariff-linking mechanisms â€“ as is reflected in steady growth in cashflow and thus distributions from InvIT, he added.

IRB Group operates a portfolio of 27 revenue-generating highway assets with a combined value of approximately Rs 94,000 crore across 13 states. Its assets record around 1.5 million vehicle crossings every day, accounting for nearly 10% of India’s total toll revenue.

IRB Infrastructure declares second interim dividend

Alongside its quarterly results, the company announced a second interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per equity share of face value Rs 1 for FY27. The payout represents 5% of the share’s face value.

The company has fixed November 12, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payment will be made or dispatched to eligible shareholders on or before December 4, 2026.

IRB Infrastructure also submitted its consolidated and standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2026, along with the limited review report.