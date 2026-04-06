Indian refiners have postponed scheduled maintenance shutdowns at several units to ensure adequate fuel supply in the domestic market, a government official said, according to a Reuters report.

State-run refiners, including Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, were among those that had planned routine maintenance at some of their refineries, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the oil ministry, said. However, these plans have been deferred to meet rising local demand for fuels, the report said.

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Nayara shutdown may impact LPG supply

In contrast, Nayara Energy is set to proceed with a maintenance shutdown of its 400,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery from April 9.

The shutdown is expected to tighten the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the country, Sharma said, as per Reuters.

Earlier delays due to sanctions

Nayara had originally planned the refinery maintenance last year but postponed it due to challenges in procuring critical equipment following European Union sanctions, the report added.

The upcoming shutdown now comes at a time when other refiners are holding back maintenance to maintain supply levels, potentially adding pressure to LPG availability in the near term.