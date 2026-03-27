India’s automobile sector has maintained its growth momentum in March, with dealer feedback indicating little to no immediate impact from escalating Iran-US tensions on consumer sentiment or retail demand. According to Nomura, Industry estimates suggest that both wholesale and retail volumes across segments are set to post healthy year-on-year growth, aided by an early festive season and stable buying interest.

PVs Lead the Charge

Passenger vehicle (PV) volumes are expected to grow around 10% year-on-year in March, with retail trends mirroring wholesales. The early onset of Navratri this year has supported showroom footfalls and conversions, helping offset concerns around global geopolitical developments. Maruti Suzuki is likely to see modest growth, while Mahindra & Mahindra continues to outperform on the back of strong demand for its SUV portfolio and lower channel inventory. Tata Motors is also expected to post robust growth, supported by new launches, according to the report.

Two-wheelers are leading the recovery, with wholesale volumes estimated to rise 18% year-on-year and retail growth at around 17%, reflecting improving rural demand and steady urban consumption. Electric two-wheelers continue to gain traction, accounting for roughly 8.5% of total industry volumes in March, with players such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy maintaining strong momentum.

The commercial vehicle (CV) cycle also remains on an uptrend. Medium and heavy CV wholesales are expected to grow about 12% year-on-year, while retail volumes could see sharper growth of nearly 20%, supported by improving freight activity. Tractor sales, too, are projected to rise in double digits, indicating sustained rural demand, although the risk of an El Niño-induced weak monsoon remains a key monitorable.

Rising Costs

Despite the positive demand environment, industry executives remain cautious about potential second-order impacts of geopolitical tensions. A prolonged conflict could disrupt energy supplies, pushing up fuel prices and affecting both operating costs and consumer sentiment. Analysts also flag the possibility of supply-side risks, including gas shortages, if the situation escalates further.

ALSO READ JSW Motors partners Dassault Systèmes for future vehicle platforms

At the same time, rising commodity costs of up 200–300 basis points over the past few months are expected to prompt automakers to implement price hikes of 0.5–1.5% from April. While this may help protect margins, it could weigh on demand, particularly in entry-level segments. Any increase in fuel prices in the coming months may also accelerate the shift towards electric vehicles, especially if supported by additional policy incentives.

The durability of this resilient trend will depend on how geopolitical risks evolve and how sharply cost pressures feed into vehicle prices in the months ahead.