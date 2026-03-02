As the United States-Israel attacks and retaliatory attacks from Iran continues, investors and transporters are worrying about the operational condition of Haifa Port in Israel and Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran, along with potential disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28. Explosions were also reported in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar. Iran retaliated beyond Israel and launched attacks on Israeli cities, including Haifa.

Chabahar face uncertainty

Chabahar Port is owned by the Iranian government, while an Indian state-owned entity, India Ports Global, operates a terminal at the port.

According to an earlier report by FE, Israeli attacks around the Iranian port city have not hit the India-funded Shahid Beheshti freight terminal of Chabahar.

Chabahar Port, located in southeastern Iran on the Gulf of Oman, is strategically significant for India’s connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia. It offers a route that bypasses Pakistan and is part of plans for broader trade and transport corridors linking India to Central Asia and Europe. The US had earlier granted a special waiver for Chabahar, recognising its importance for Afghanistan’s development and regional connectivity which is ending on April 2026.

Adani says Haifa Port fully secure, operations normal amid Iran-Israel tensions

Haifa Port owned by Adani in Israel is also in focus. However, Gautam Adani-led Adani group on Sunday said that its Haifa port in Israel is fully secure and in operational condition.

“Haifa Port Company confirms that all its employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and in operational condition,” the statement said.

It, however, did not say if any of the Iranian drones or missiles had hit the port.

The statement said that the port authority continues to monitor the situation and is in close coordination with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety of Israel, and is operating as per their instructions.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people and the continuity of operations, maintaining stability for Israel’s supply chain and international trade,” it added.

The share price of adani port and special economic zone fell nearly 4% in the intra-day trading session.