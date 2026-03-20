Some management changes for IPO-bound Flipkart. The Group’s chief financial officer, Sriram Venkataraman, is stepping down from his role, the e-commerce company said on March 20, as per Reuters.

Leadership transition within finance team

According to the company, Venkataraman, who has been with Flipkart for over a decade and has led the group’s finance function since 2018, will remain with the company for a period to ensure a smooth transition. He will be succeeded internally by Ravi Iyer, a long-time Flipkart executive who has been with the company since 2014. Iyer, who was most recently CFO of the marketplace arm, will now oversee the broader finance organisation, Reuters said.

Flipkart said Venkataraman has been a key part of its leadership team, playing an important role in strengthening its finance operations over the years.

Exit comes as IPO plans gather pace

The CFO transition comes at a time when Flipkart is stepping up preparations for its proposed initial public offering. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company has begun early discussions with investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, to evaluate the IPO.

These discussions are still at an exploratory stage, where factors such as investor appetite, demand and deal size are being assessed. The listing is expected to take place by the end of 2026 or early 2027, with a significant portion of the issue likely to be primary, Moneycontrol said.

Separately, a Bloomberg report said Flipkart could begin the formal process of appointing bankers as early as next month, and has already held informal conversations with investors to gauge interest in a Mumbai listing.

Financialexpress.com could not independently verify the news. We have reached out to Flipkart and this copy will be updated as soon as we hear from them.

Layoffs and restructuring in focus

Flipkart has asked around 400–500 employees to exit this year as part of its performance review process, accounting for about 3–4% of its workforce, higher than its usual 1–2% annual attrition in the lowest performance bracket, Mint reported. The company has said it is providing transition support to affected employees.

There is no official communication on this either. Financialexpress.com could not independently verify the news. Keep watching this space for updates from Flipkart.