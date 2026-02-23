Apple’s iPhone emerged as India’s single most valuable export product in 2025, with shipments worth about $23 billion from domestic factories, largely to the United States, according to industry data cited by IANS.

The surge helped smartphones become India’s top export category for the first time, overtaking automotive diesel fuel. Smartphone exports stood at $30.13 billion in the January–December period, with Apple accounting for 76% of the total.

As per industry executives cited by IANS, the rise in outbound shipments is due to production incentives under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and Apple’s broader effort to diversify manufacturing beyond China. According to the report, Apple’s five-year PLI window is set to conclude in March 2026.

Manufacturing footprint deepens

Apple currently operates five iPhone assembly plants in India, out of which three are run by the Tata Group and the rest by Foxconn. As per IANS, these facilities are supported by a supply chain network of roughly 45 companies, including several MSMEs supplying components for both domestic sales and exports. Furthermore, Apple is scheduled to open another retail store in Mumbai on February 26.

India has also become the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer, with more than 99% of phones sold locally now manufactured in the country.

Premium shift in domestic demand

The export momentum comes alongside a shift in consumer buying patterns at home. Apple’s iPhone 16 base variant became the top-selling smartphone model in India in 2025, as per Counterpoint Research cited by IANS.

Globally, Apple reported all-time revenue records in the December quarter across the Americas, Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific. Speaking during a recent earnings call, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company continued to see strong growth in emerging markets, including India, as per the IANS report.

“We continued to gain momentum in emerging markets, which includes India, where we saw strong double-digit revenue growth,” Cook said, adding that the company set a quarterly revenue record in India during the December quarter.

Cook noted that India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market and the fourth-largest PC market. He said Apple set quarterly revenue records in iPhone, Mac and iPad in the country, and an all-time revenue record in services.